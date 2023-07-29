WHAT'S ON

The Garden of Pleasures | Athens | August 4

The Garden of Pleasures | Athens | August 4
[Martin Argyroglo]

The Athenian leg of the Athens Epidaurus Festival will come to a grand finale with “The Garden of Pleasures” at the Herod Atticus Theater (aefestival.gr). Directed by French artist Philippe Ken, the play is a captivating allegorical spectacle, blurring the lines between utopia and dystopia, inspired by Hieronymus Bosch’s iconic Renaissance painting. Ken’s original work promises to transport the audience into a dreamscape that reimagines the Garden of Pleasures in the present day.

