Oedipus at Colonus | Epidaurus | August 4-5

Delving into the complex and ambiguous nature of fate and justice, director Giorgos Skevas presents Sophocles’ thought-provoking play “Oedipus at Colonus” as part of the Athens Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr). This play aims to highlight the uncertain finale of Oedipus, a character profoundly affected by his destiny. The poetic language of Sophocles’ script, spoken by Oedipus, Antigone, Ismene, Polynices and Creon, blurs the lines between good and evil, sacred and blasphemous. Through the embodiment of these words, the production aims to unleash the play’s deeply prophetic power, transforming it into an eternal oracle on stage.

