Oracles of Water | Delphi | July 31 – August 1

The site-specific performance by director/choreographer Apostolia Papadamakis at the Archaeological Site of Delphi intertwines climate change and the global water crisis with the mythical background and cult of Apollo at Delphi. Through a meaningful and interactive journey, the performance connects scientific discoveries, historical events, mythical entities, and profound meanings while delving into the effects of climate change in the wider Delphi area and its impact on the region’s water table. More information is available at digitalculture.gov.gr.

