WHAT'S ON

Oracles of Water | Delphi | July 31 – August 1

Oracles of Water | Delphi | July 31 – August 1
[Areion Stefanidis]

The site-specific performance by director/choreographer Apostolia Papadamakis at the Archaeological Site of Delphi intertwines climate change and the global water crisis with the mythical background and cult of Apollo at Delphi. Through a meaningful and interactive journey, the performance connects scientific discoveries, historical events, mythical entities, and profound meanings while delving into the effects of climate change in the wider Delphi area and its impact on the region’s water table. More information is available at digitalculture.gov.gr.

On Stage Climate Crisis

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thalassini Douma | Athens | To June 18
WHAT'S ON

Thalassini Douma | Athens | To June 18

Climate Change | Athens | November 18-26
WHAT'S ON

Climate Change | Athens | November 18-26

The Garden of Pleasures | Athens | August 4
WHAT'S ON

The Garden of Pleasures | Athens | August 4

Portraits of the Revolution | Athens | To August 13
WHAT'S ON

Portraits of the Revolution | Athens | To August 13

Eye’s Walk | Syros | To July 30
WHAT'S ON

Eye’s Walk | Syros | To July 30

Sani Festival | Halkidiki | To August 26
WHAT'S ON

Sani Festival | Halkidiki | To August 26