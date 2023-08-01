Kalo Mina | Samos | August 1-20

OTTTO (ottto.gr) is hosting the “Kalo Mina” show, curated by Jordanis Theodoridis and Werner Widmer, featuring the Swiss artist Karin Karinna Buhler. Buhler’s installations explore the use of language, power and sex in society, with a critical curiosity and playful passion for words. The show reflects on the importance of acknowledging “Herstory” alongside “History” to address cultural and sociopolitical questions when two cultures intersect. Buhler is a freelance artist based in Trogen, Switzerland, with a master’s degree in scenography from Zurich University of the Arts.

