WHAT'S ON

Kalo Mina | Samos | August 1-20

Kalo Mina | Samos | August 1-20

OTTTO (ottto.gr) is hosting the “Kalo Mina” show, curated by Jordanis Theodoridis and Werner Widmer, featuring the Swiss artist Karin Karinna Buhler. Buhler’s installations explore the use of language, power and sex in society, with a critical curiosity and playful passion for words. The show reflects on the importance of acknowledging “Herstory” alongside “History” to address cultural and sociopolitical questions when two cultures intersect. Buhler is a freelance artist based in Trogen, Switzerland, with a master’s degree in scenography from Zurich University of the Arts.

Visual Arts Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Portraits of the Revolution | Athens | To August 13
WHAT'S ON

Portraits of the Revolution | Athens | To August 13

Ilias Papailiakis | Syros | June 17 – July 15
WHAT'S ON

Ilias Papailiakis | Syros | June 17 – July 15

Nikos Dessekopoulos | Athens | To June 18
WHAT'S ON

Nikos Dessekopoulos | Athens | To June 18

Costakis Collection | Thessaloniki | June 8 – November 12
WHAT'S ON

Costakis Collection | Thessaloniki | June 8 – November 12

Byzantine Art | Athens | To May 31
WHAT'S ON

Byzantine Art | Athens | To May 31

Helmut Middendorf | Athens | April 27 – July 15
WHAT'S ON

Helmut Middendorf | Athens | April 27 – July 15