Portraits of the Revolution | Athens | To August 13
On at the National Historical Museum (nhmuseum.gr) through August 13, “Portraits of the Revolution” marks the bicentennial anniversary of the Greek War of Independence, as well as 200 years since Dionysios Solomos wrote the poem that became Greece’s national anthem, “Hymn to Liberty.” Curated by Iris Kritikou and Iphigenia Vogiatzi who selected pieces from the museum’s collection to show beside work inspired by the same themes by contemporary Greek artists, the exhibition seeks to cast both the sung and unsung heroes of the revolution in a more human light.