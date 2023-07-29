Portraits of the Revolution | Athens | To August 13

On at the National Historical Museum (nhmuseum.gr) through August 13, “Portraits of the Revolution” marks the bicentennial anniversary of the Greek War of Independence, as well as 200 years since Dionysios Solomos wrote the poem that became Greece’s national anthem, “Hymn to Liberty.” Curated by Iris Kritikou and Iphigenia Vogiatzi who selected pieces from the museum’s collection to show beside work inspired by the same themes by contemporary Greek artists, the exhibition seeks to cast both the sung and unsung heroes of the revolution in a more human light.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy