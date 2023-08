In “Ephemeral,” Athens School of Fine Arts graduate and art teacher Virginia Filippousi taps into the mood of the season with a series of compositions combing underwater photography, seascapes and paintings of people bathing, from the perspective of a snorkeler. The show will be on display at the Cube Gallery (cubegallery.gr, 39 Miaouli) in Patra.

