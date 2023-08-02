WHAT'S ON

You Can’t Tie a Mustang Down | Epidaurus | August 4-5

“You Can’t Tie a Mustang Down,” written by Christos Chomenidis and directed by Takis Tzamargias, is a play inspired by Euripides’ “Ion,” set in two contrasting worlds: Delphi, a mythical utopia near a ski resort and tavernas, and Athens, characterized by immorality and political corruption. The play explores themes of power, love and lust through the story of a foundling and a childless couple. Tzamargias’ production, presented at the Little Theater of Epidaurus as part of the Athens Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr), features fancy tables, lavish tablecloths, champagne and a Balkan feast.

