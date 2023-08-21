Phoenix – Agon | Thessaloniki | To September 13

Delving into this year’s International Museum Day theme of sustainability and how cultural institutions are affected by climate change and can contribute to combatting its effects, the Museum of Byzantine Culture (mbp.gr) presents a two-part exhibition, “Phoenix – Agon,” which casts artifacts beside modern works of art. In the first part, coins, medals and two one-of-a-kind dies and seals belonging to free Greece’s first governor, Ioannis Kapodistrias, decorated with the reborn palm tree, are shown along with sculptures by Aphrodite Lyti and Giorgos Bardakas. In “Agon,” meanwhile, medals, commendations and dies belonging to King Otto I and bearing figures of male and female fighters from Greek Revolution of 1821 are cast in “conversation” with paintings by Nikos Tsiaparas.

