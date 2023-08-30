WHAT'S ON

Urbanography | Athens | To March 3, 2024

Urbanography | Athens | To March 3, 2024
[Nikos Kokkalias]

The National Gallery – Alexandros Soutsos Museum (nationalgallery.gr) presents the urban experience of 1950s-70s Greece through paintings, sculptures, installations and film clips. Viewing the city as a source of both identity and conflict, through the work of 77 artists, the exhibition captures the rapidly changing post-war society of Athens. From popular cinema’s influence on modernization to critical realism’s alternative gaze, this show explores the multifaceted dimensions of urban life, portraying the shocks and transformations that shaped city dwellers’ coexistence.

 

Exhibition History

