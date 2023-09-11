Locomondo | Faliro | September 16

Locomondo, the renowned reggae, ska and Latin act, commemorates two decades of performances at the Faliro Summer Theater.

A beloved fixture on Greece’s music scene, Locomondo has not only warmed the hearts of audiences across the country but has also left an indelible mark abroad.

With an eclectic blend of genres ranging from reggae and ska to rock and Greek traditional rhythms, Locomondo’s lively tunes transcend age barriers and beckon everyone to join a night of endless dancing.

This unforgettable concert will feature iconic hits like “It’s Not Cold in Greece,” “Magic Carpet,” “80s,” and more, promising an unforgettable evening that unites generations on the dance floor.

More information and tickets are available at Viva’s more.com.