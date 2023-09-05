Gregorian | Athens | September 14

Enchanting musical ensemble Gregorian is set to perform at the Herod Atticus Theater beneath the Acropolis. Known for their sold-out performances worldwide and unique blend of Gregorian chants with rock music, this concert also promises a mesmerizing visual spectacle. With their classical music background and distinctive velvet robes, Gregorian captivates audiences with lighting effects, projections and surprises. More information and tickets are available at Viva’s more.com.

