Renowned jazz saxophonist Jan Garbarek returns to the Sani Festival (sani-resort.com) with his band and Indian percussionist Trilok Gurtu. The Norwegian virtuoso continues to explore new sounds and the musical traditions of his own country, the Middle East and beyond in his quest for a “common language,” as he describes it, to “suit the tone, texture and feeling of each different music.”

