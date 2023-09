Imagine Dragons, a pop-rock band from Las Vegas, is making its Greek debut as part of its Mercury World Tour. With a unique combination of vocals, ukulele and electronic sounds, the chart-toppers will be performing at OAKA in Athens. For tickets, visit viagogo.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy