Hauser | Athens | September 19-20

Prepare for an extraordinary musical encounter as the dynamic cellist and founding member of the iconic duo 2Cellos visits in Athens as part of his “Rebel with a Cello” tour.

On September 19 and 20, the historic Municipal Theater of Lycabettus will resonate with the enchanting sounds of Hauser’s explosive performances and soulful melodies, as he defies conventions and redefines musical boundaries.

With a diverse repertoire that spans classical to modern hits, his concerts promise an electrifying fusion of beauty, elegance, and authentic rock vigor.

