Church Organ Festival | Syros | August 21-26

An event celebrating a great musical instrument, the Church Organ Festival of Syros returns to the capital of the Cyclades from August 21 to 26. Organized by the Catholic Bishopry of Syros and the Syros Greek Catholic Association in the Cathedral of Saint George in the old quarter of Ano Syros, the festival’s seventh installment features a roster of respected Greek and foreign organists. They will be performing on St George’s pipe organ, which was made in Italy in 1888 and originally gifted by Pope Leo XIII to the Church of Saint Dionysius the Areopagite in Athens. All events are free of charge and some of them are hosted at other venues. For details regarding the main program and the festival’s sideline events, visit anofestival.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy