Traditional Greek Music | Naxos | August 15

Marking one of the most important holidays in the Greek Orthodox calendar, the Naxos Festival (naxos festival.gr) is holding its own “panigiri” at the Bazeos Tower on August 15. There, acclaimed fiddler Yiannis Zevgolis and vocalists and musicians Dionysia Papouli (percussion), Matthaios Zevgolis (lute) and Angeliki Pardaki (santour) will perform traditional songs from different parts of Greece as well as from Asia Minor, with emphasis on those written for religious festivals.

