Ecoculture Festival | Elefsina | September 15 – October 1

The 2nd Ecoculture Festival aims to educate visitors on the significance of looking after our planet and to encourage more sustainable ways of living. The festival will take place in Elefsina, the 2023 European Capital of Culture, as part of the Eleusis 2023 program. Elefsina has become a heavy industrial zone in the past decades, making the festival vital for reassessing the relationship between man and nature. The festival will take place at Oasis – Former Camping (Filikis Eterias & Kritis), which has been purchased by the Municipality of Elefsina for cultural activities related to the environment and ecoculture, and admission is free. For details, visit 2023eleusis.eu.

