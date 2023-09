One of the oldest art expos in Europe, Art Athina (aavirtual.gr) will celebrate its 30th edition this year at Zappeion Hall. Fifty-nine galleries from Greece will be participating in the expo, along with nine from other countries. The program includes projects, talks, videos and performances, as well as a kids’ education program. Tickets range from 5 to 8 euros.

