WHAT'S ON

Elegy From Kypseli | Hydra | To October 28

Elegy From Kypseli | Hydra | To October 28

Wilhelmina’s Art Gallery (wilhelmina.gallery) brings its season to a close with a solo exhibition by the talented emerging artist Romain Cadilhon. Born in France and now residing in Athens, Cadilhon’s artistic journey has taken him from hyper-detailed monochromatic figurative works to emotive, lyrical abstractions that push the boundaries of color on paper. This latest series introduces a profound exploration of fragility and deceptive simplicity, as delicate bamboo sculptures accompany his intricate color works on paper. “Elegy From Kypseli” is a poignant reflection of nostalgia, longing and hope. 

 

Visual Arts

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Niki Kanagini | Athens | September 12 – October 7
WHAT'S ON

Niki Kanagini | Athens | September 12 – October 7

Contemporary Ceramics Biennale | Santorini | June-October 2024
WHAT'S ON

Contemporary Ceramics Biennale | Santorini | June-October 2024

Life is a Dream | Hydra | September 2
WHAT'S ON

Life is a Dream | Hydra | September 2

Pavlos – The Roots | Messinia | To September 10
WHAT'S ON

Pavlos – The Roots | Messinia | To September 10

Encore | Athens | To September 10
WHAT'S ON

Encore | Athens | To September 10

Phoenix – Agon | Thessaloniki | To September 13
WHAT'S ON

Phoenix – Agon | Thessaloniki | To September 13