Elegy From Kypseli | Hydra | To October 28
Wilhelmina’s Art Gallery (wilhelmina.gallery) brings its season to a close with a solo exhibition by the talented emerging artist Romain Cadilhon. Born in France and now residing in Athens, Cadilhon’s artistic journey has taken him from hyper-detailed monochromatic figurative works to emotive, lyrical abstractions that push the boundaries of color on paper. This latest series introduces a profound exploration of fragility and deceptive simplicity, as delicate bamboo sculptures accompany his intricate color works on paper. “Elegy From Kypseli” is a poignant reflection of nostalgia, longing and hope.