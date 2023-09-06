WHAT'S ON

Niki Kanagini | Athens | September 12 – October 7

Detail from "Blue Manuscript" (1976-1978) [Roma Gallery]

Focusing on subjects ranging from the destruction of nature to the position of women and their traditional role, Niki Kanagini (1933-2008) was a trailblazer on the Greek art scene. Her work will be showcased at the Roma Gallery in an exhibition titled “The Materiality of Writing,” curated by Eleni Hamalidi. From her early work, Kanagini adopted an expressionistic style of abundant color, going on to use tapestry, engraving and traditional techniques in spatial constructions and other works in which she illustrated her social critique. The opening night is on September 12, starting at 8 p.m. For more information, visit roma-gallery.com.

Visual Arts

