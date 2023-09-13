Music Escapades | Athens | September 15

Two female Greek rappers will be performing at the Panoramic Steps of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation as part of the summer concert program Music Escapades. EXPE is a Thessaloniki-based artist who effortlessly switches between singing and rapping. Meanwhile newcomer Xara’s poetic songs often shine a light on social issues. The concert will open with DJ Alexandra Pitsouni playing tracks from the new wave of rap music. The concert is the last in the series for this summer and admission is free. For details, visit snfcc.org.

