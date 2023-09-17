WHAT'S ON

Pablo Held Trio | Athens | September 20-21

The 2022 German Jazz Prize-winning pianist Pablo Held is coming to Athens with his jazz trio for a performance and a master class.

One of the most lively ensembles on the European jazz scene, the trio will present a master class for musicians or lovers of music focused on improvisation at the Athens Conservatoire (17-19 Vasileos Georgiou) on September 20, before taking the stage at the Goethe Institute (14-16 Omirou) on September 21.

Admission is free for both events, although those who wish to attend the master class need to register by emailing [email protected].

