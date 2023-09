British-Irish post-punk band Idles have managed to make a name for themselves through their tumultuous live performances. Along with numerous support bands and artists on two stages, the Bristol-formed act will perform at Theatro Vrachon (Melina Merkouri Open-Air Theater) in Vyronas, organized by Plissken. Tickets start from 44 euros and are available at Viva’s more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy