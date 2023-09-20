AnimaSyros 2023 | Syros | September 26 – October 1

The 16th AnimaSyros International Animation Festival has a program richer than ever. It will present more than 270 films from 53 countries. All the events will take place in emblematic places on the Aegean island, such as the Apollon Theater, the Pallas open-air cinema, Ermoupoli Cultural Center, Villa Tsiropina in Poseidonia, as well as in outdoor areas such as Miaouli Square, Finikas Square and the Capuchin Monastery in Ano Syros, while parallel events will be held throughout the festival in central locations in Ermoupoli. Admission to the screenings and events is free, but film-goers will have to book a seat online at eventbrite.com for screenings at the Apollon.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy