Portae Ad Tempus | Athens | October 6 – November 11

Greek artist Gerasimos Avlamis will present his Portae Ad Tempus solo exhibition at Sissi’s Art Room (7 Kolokotroni, sissisartroom.gr) with the support of Monumenta, an Urban nonprofit for the protection of the natural and architectural heritage of Greece. The exhibition has as its subject and inspiration eight wooden doors from a 1930s apartment building in the Athenian neighborhood of Kypseli, framed by a series of abstract paintings. The opening is on October 6 and entrance is free.

