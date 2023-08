The Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki (amth.gr) celebrates its 60th anniversary with an exhibition showcasing milestones over the course of those years. With smart and interactive displays, the show takes visitors on a visual journey of the museum’s evolution, showing its connection to the city, its forays abroad, some of its greatest acquisitions, major shows and other landmark moments.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy