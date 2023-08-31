Life is a Dream | Hydra | September 2

Eminent international artist Barthelemy Toguo will grace the closing of the exhibition “Life is a Dream” at Wilhelmina’s Art Gallery on Hydra.

The six-week collaboration between Wilhelmina’s Art Gallery (wilhelmina.gallery) and Nosbaum Reding Gallery of Luxembourg showcased Toguo’s captivating creations alongside those of Damien Deroubaix and Manuel Ocampo.

Toguo, hailed for his significant contributions as both an artist and philanthropist, will conclude the exhibition in the presence of Hydra Mayor George Koukoudakis.

The exhibition, deeply rooted in universal themes such as nature, myth, philosophy and dreams, has drawn inspiration from Calderon de la Barca’s play “Life is a Dream,” transcending the boundaries of time and artistry.