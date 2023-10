One of the greatest guitarists of modern jazz music, Kurt Rosenwinkel, comes to the Gazarte Main Stage (32-34 Voutadon) on October 13. The American multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer has gained international recognition for his distinctive style and contributions to improvisational music since he first appeared on the New York scene in 1991. Tickets and info are available at Viva’s more.com and range from 20 to 40 euros.

