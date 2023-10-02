WHAT'S ON

Owls and Chairs | Athens | October 12 – December 5

Owls and Chairs | Athens | October 12 – December 5
[Linda Inconi-Jansen]

Robert Wilson will present his solo exhibition “Owls and Chairs” at the Bernier/Eliades Gallery (11 Eptachalkou). Wilson’s art has been internationally exhibited, while some of his work belongs to private collectors and museums. The Texas-born stage director, playwright, choreographer, performer, painter, sculptor, video artist, and sound and lighting designer, best known for his collaboration with Philip Glass and Lucinda Childs on “Einstein on the Beach,” and his frequent collaborations with the late Tom Waits, will transform space to instigate imagination, and experience through association. Wilson will attend the opening night on October 12, and admission is free.

Visual Arts

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Art Athina | Athens | September 14-17
WHAT'S ON

Art Athina | Athens | September 14-17

Elegy From Kypseli | Hydra | To October 28
WHAT'S ON

Elegy From Kypseli | Hydra | To October 28

Niki Kanagini | Athens | September 12 – October 7
WHAT'S ON

Niki Kanagini | Athens | September 12 – October 7

Contemporary Ceramics Biennale | Santorini | June-October 2024
WHAT'S ON

Contemporary Ceramics Biennale | Santorini | June-October 2024

Life is a Dream | Hydra | September 2
WHAT'S ON

Life is a Dream | Hydra | September 2

Pavlos – The Roots | Messinia | To September 10
WHAT'S ON

Pavlos – The Roots | Messinia | To September 10