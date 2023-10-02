Owls and Chairs | Athens | October 12 – December 5
Robert Wilson will present his solo exhibition “Owls and Chairs” at the Bernier/Eliades Gallery (11 Eptachalkou). Wilson’s art has been internationally exhibited, while some of his work belongs to private collectors and museums. The Texas-born stage director, playwright, choreographer, performer, painter, sculptor, video artist, and sound and lighting designer, best known for his collaboration with Philip Glass and Lucinda Childs on “Einstein on the Beach,” and his frequent collaborations with the late Tom Waits, will transform space to instigate imagination, and experience through association. Wilson will attend the opening night on October 12, and admission is free.