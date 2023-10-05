WHAT'S ON

Triple Treat | Athens | October 13

Triple Treat | Athens | October 13
[Vasilis Stavrakoudis]

The AN club (13-15 Solomou) brings together three local bands on October 13. Los Tre, an Athenian favorite, is known for its jazz-funk sounds that mix Cuban, Arabic and Mediterranean traditions, the newly formed Kapten, hailing from Thessaloniki, offers up a blend of Ethiopian music, cinematic soul, hip-hop and underground rock, while the compositions of Missigno, an electronic trio that formed in Athens in 2020, express loneliness, awe and adventure. Tickets are available at Viva’s more.come and at the door on the night, starting from 8 euros. 

Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Kurt Rosenwinkel Trio | Athens | October 13
WHAT'S ON

Kurt Rosenwinkel Trio | Athens | October 13

Seong-Jin Cho | Athens | October 25
WHAT'S ON

Seong-Jin Cho | Athens | October 25

Lubomyr Melnyk | Athens | October 18
WHAT'S ON

Lubomyr Melnyk | Athens | October 18

Telenova | Athens | October 6
WHAT'S ON

Telenova | Athens | October 6

Jordi Savall | Athens | October 16 
WHAT'S ON

Jordi Savall | Athens | October 16 

Zaz | Athens | October 14
WHAT'S ON

Zaz | Athens | October 14