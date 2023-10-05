Triple Treat | Athens | October 13

The AN club (13-15 Solomou) brings together three local bands on October 13. Los Tre, an Athenian favorite, is known for its jazz-funk sounds that mix Cuban, Arabic and Mediterranean traditions, the newly formed Kapten, hailing from Thessaloniki, offers up a blend of Ethiopian music, cinematic soul, hip-hop and underground rock, while the compositions of Missigno, an electronic trio that formed in Athens in 2020, express loneliness, awe and adventure. Tickets are available at Viva’s more.come and at the door on the night, starting from 8 euros.

