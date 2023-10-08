WHAT'S ON

Symbiotics | Athens | October 12 – November 26

[Bia Davou, Serial Structures 2]

“Symbiotics” is a group exhibition at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST, Kallirrois & Amvrosiou Frantzi, emst.gr), curated by the curatorial team miss dialectic and aimed at presenting the process of communication through female artistic practices. The exhibition features works by four contemporary Greek artists – Maria Varela, Chrysanthi Koumianaki, Karolina Krasouli and Christina Mitrentse – as well as the duo Phantom Investigations (Ino Varvariti and Giannis Delagrammatikas), and pieces from the EMST collection. “Symbiotics” is part of a public discourse program that includes workshops/educational programs, performances and a lecture. Admission costs 4 to 8 euros.

Exhibition

