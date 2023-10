On October 24, 1963, Giorgos Seferis received a telegram from the Swedish Academy telling him he’d won the Nobel Prize for Literature. Six decades on, the Benaki Museum (1 Koumbari, benaki.org) presents “George Seferis: Sixty Years Later,” an exhibition dedicated to the anniversary of the announcement itself and the award ceremony that followed, on December 10, 1963. Tickets cost 5 euros.

