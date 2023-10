In his first solo exhibition, local artist Stavros Tsitiridis (b. 1972) shares his observations on life and experiences as a nautical journey through a storm, with all that this entails, in an exhibition at the Melanithros Art Space (4 Zappa, melanithros.gr) titled “Exploring Palimpsests.” The opening of the exhibition takes place on October 18 at 7 p.m.

