Three acts from the local spoken word music scene will present their craft at the Red Jasper Cabaret Theater on October 26. Established artist Sigmataf (with his fourth album), post-punk, hip-hop project Turboflow 3000 and DJ act Pink Maggit, a relative newcomer, will be performing on the night and tickets cost 10 euros at the door.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy