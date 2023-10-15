Yilian Canizares | Athens | October 20-23

The Half Note Jazz Club (17 Trivonianou, halfnote.gr) gets its live season under way with contemporary violinist, vocalist and composer Yilian Canizares, who is celebrating her 10-year career, and her new album, “Habana – Bahia,” with a tour. The Cuban-Swiss Canizares’ music combines jazz, classical and Afro-Cuban rhythms, and her latest album is an ode to the cultural, musical and spiritual ties between Brazil and Cuba. Tickets start from 20 euros and are available at ticketservices.gr.

