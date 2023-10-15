WHAT'S ON

Yilian Canizares | Athens | October 20-23

Yilian Canizares | Athens | October 20-23

The Half Note Jazz Club (17 Trivonianou, halfnote.gr) gets its live season under way with contemporary violinist, vocalist and composer Yilian Canizares, who is celebrating her 10-year career, and her new album, “Habana – Bahia,” with a tour. The Cuban-Swiss Canizares’ music combines jazz, classical and Afro-Cuban rhythms, and her latest album is an ode to the cultural, musical and spiritual ties between Brazil and Cuba. Tickets start from 20 euros and are available at ticketservices.gr.

Music

