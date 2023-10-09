Bryan Adams | Athens | December 5
Canadian musician Bryan Adams is set to return to Athens for what is certain to be an electrifying performance at the OAKA Olympic Indoor Sports Center on December 5. One of the best-selling music artists of all time, Adams’ output ranges from rock hits “Run to You” and “Summer of ‘69” to timeless ballads including “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You,” which topped the charts in at least 19 countries. The recent decision to close the stadium in the same complex will not affect this concert. Tickets are available at viagogo.com, starting from 49 euros.