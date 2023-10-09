WHAT'S ON

Bryan Adams | Athens | December 5

Bryan Adams | Athens | December 5

Canadian musician Bryan Adams is set to return to Athens for what is certain to be an electrifying performance at the OAKA Olympic Indoor Sports Center on December 5. One of the best-selling music artists of all time, Adams’ output ranges from rock hits “Run to You” and “Summer of ‘69” to timeless ballads including “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You,” which topped the charts in at least 19 countries. The recent decision to close the stadium in the same complex will not affect this concert. Tickets are available at viagogo.com, starting from 49 euros. 

Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Triple Treat | Athens | October 13
WHAT'S ON

Triple Treat | Athens | October 13

Kurt Rosenwinkel Trio | Athens | October 13
WHAT'S ON

Kurt Rosenwinkel Trio | Athens | October 13

Seong-Jin Cho | Athens | October 25
WHAT'S ON

Seong-Jin Cho | Athens | October 25

Lubomyr Melnyk | Athens | October 18
WHAT'S ON

Lubomyr Melnyk | Athens | October 18

Telenova | Athens | October 6
WHAT'S ON

Telenova | Athens | October 6

Jordi Savall | Athens | October 16 
WHAT'S ON

Jordi Savall | Athens | October 16 