Oded Tzur Quartet | Athens | October 22

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center’s Microcosm music series presents Oded Tzur, whom All About Jazz describes as “a thrilling new saxophone colossus,” and his quartet at the SNFCC’s Lighthouse venue (364 Syngrou). The work of this Israeli, New York City-based saxophonist focuses on fundamental connections between several different musical traditions, among them Indian classical and jazz, and draws inspiration from the art of storytelling. Tickets are available at ticketservices.gr for 15 euros.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy