Oded Tzur Quartet | Athens | October 22
The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center’s Microcosm music series presents Oded Tzur, whom All About Jazz describes as “a thrilling new saxophone colossus,” and his quartet at the SNFCC’s Lighthouse venue (364 Syngrou). The work of this Israeli, New York City-based saxophonist focuses on fundamental connections between several different musical traditions, among them Indian classical and jazz, and draws inspiration from the art of storytelling. Tickets are available at ticketservices.gr for 15 euros.