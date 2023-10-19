WHAT'S ON

Athens Big Band | Athens | November 14 

Jazz pianist Dimitris Kalantzis explores Greek music through original big band arrangements and transcriptions, at the Olympia Music Theater (oly.gr) on November 14. Melodies by composers like Kostas Kapnisis, Alekos Sakellarios, Kostas Giannidis, Takis Morakis and more will be presented from Kalantzis’ jazz perspective, reconstructing a familiar musical landscape through a new prism with the Athens Big Band. Tickets range between 5 and 20 euros and are available at ticketservices.gr.

Music

