Formed in Rotterdam in 2021, Merem transcends Greek traditional music through jazz improvisation. Their poetic yet colorful sound marries the Mediterranean oriental notes of the oud with breezy vocals and jazzy piano, double bass and drums. Merem will present its debut album for the first time in Athens at Gazarte Roof Stage (gazarte.gr). Tickets are 15 euros and are available at Viva’s more.com.

