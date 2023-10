After giving us hits like “Don’t Be So Shy” and “You Will Never Know,” Comorian-French pop-soul act Imany comes to the Christmas Theater (ct.gr) on October 25 with the impressive performance “Voodoo Cello.” Based on her latest album of the same title, the performance is a harmony of voice and strings, as eight cellos accompany the singer’s smooth and deep vocals. Tickets range between 22 and 48 euros and are available at Viva’s more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy