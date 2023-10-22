WHAT'S ON

Symphonic Nights | Athens | October 27

Symphonic Nights, a series of concerts by the Athens Philharmonic Orchestra, is back at the Athens Conservatory (athensconservatoire.gr). The first concert of the season, titled “Journey to the 20th Century,” features work from one of music’s most transformative eras, including pieces by two important Greek composers, Dimitris Terzakis (born 1938) and Petros Petridis (1892-1977).The philharmonic’s artistic director and renowned musician Byron Fidetzis will take the podium as the conductor. Tickets range from 8 to 15 euros and are on sale at Viva’s more.com.

Music

