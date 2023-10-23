St Paul’s Sessions | Athens | November 11

Kicking off the new season for the St Paul’s Sessions concert series on November 11 is leading Canadian cellist and composer Julia Kent. The pioneering artist is joining forces with Greek guitarist, composer and multi-instrumentalist Telemachos Moussas for a one-off performance at the Athens Conservatory (athensconservatoire.gr). Moussas will weave a musical fabric over the soundscapes of Kent’s mixed cello, using an electric and midi guitar, a musical saw and a Theremin to produce a sound effect that pushes conventional musical boundaries. Pre-sale tickets cost 22 euros and are available at ticketservices.gr.

