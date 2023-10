Photographer and journalist Polyvios Anemoyannis (b. 1960) presents his exhibition “Far East” at the 1927 Art Space (35 Kypselis). The exhibition explores the eastern neighborhoods of Paris, showing a lesser-known side of the city. Anemoyannis’ work will be accompanied by a video with music by Jak Belghit and poems recited by actress Dimitra Kotidou. The opening will take place on October 19, starting at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy