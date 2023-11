Jazz master David Murray returns to the Half Note Jazz Club stage (halfnote.gr) for a series of performances from November 17. The US-born saxophonist, bass clarinet player and composer will be accompanied by Marta Sanchez on the piano, Luke Stewart on double bass, and Russell Carter on drums, presenting his distinguished celebration of blues, gospel and R&B. Tickets start from 20 euros and are available at Viva’s more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy