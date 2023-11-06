When Violin Was King | Athens | November 11

The American School of Classical Studies invites US ethnomusicologist Christopher King for a discussion on the violin in the traditional music of the Epirus region of northern Greece. The discussion will be accompanied by rare vinyl records from the early 20th century, as well as live renditions by violinists Kostas Karapanos, Aurel Qirjo and Marios Toumpas. Entrance to the event at the Gennadius Library (ascsa.edu.gr) is free. The discussion will be accessible to both English and Greek speakers.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy