When Violin Was King | Athens | November 11
The American School of Classical Studies invites US ethnomusicologist Christopher King for a discussion on the violin in the traditional music of the Epirus region of northern Greece. The discussion will be accompanied by rare vinyl records from the early 20th century, as well as live renditions by violinists Kostas Karapanos, Aurel Qirjo and Marios Toumpas. Entrance to the event at the Gennadius Library (ascsa.edu.gr) is free. The discussion will be accessible to both English and Greek speakers.