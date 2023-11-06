WHAT'S ON

When Violin Was King | Athens | November 11

When Violin Was King | Athens | November 11

The American School of Classical Studies invites US ethnomusicologist Christopher King for a discussion on the violin in the traditional music of the Epirus region of northern Greece. The discussion will be accompanied by rare vinyl records from the early 20th century, as well as live renditions by violinists Kostas Karapanos, Aurel Qirjo and Marios Toumpas. Entrance to the event at the Gennadius Library (ascsa.edu.gr) is free. The discussion will be accessible to both English and Greek speakers.

Music Tradition Lecture

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
It All Began Here | Corfu | September 5-26
WHAT'S ON

It All Began Here | Corfu | September 5-26

Robert Henke | Athens | June 23
WHAT'S ON

Robert Henke | Athens | June 23

Ancient Armies | Athens | May 8
WHAT'S ON

Ancient Armies | Athens | May 8

Cultural Cross Hatchings | Online | March 9
WHAT'S ON

Cultural Cross Hatchings | Online | March 9

Ellen Allien | Athens | November 11
WHAT'S ON

Ellen Allien | Athens | November 11

Jojo Mayer | Athens | November 22
WHAT'S ON

Jojo Mayer | Athens | November 22