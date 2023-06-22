WHAT'S ON

LOVETRAIN2020 | Athens | June 22-23

French-based Israeli choreographer Emanuel Gat presents a euphoric commemoration of vitality at the Pireos 260 venue. The performance navigates the conceptual utopian atmosphere of the 1980s, questioning its authenticity, to songs by British new wave band Tears for Fears. Human experience and interaction lie at the center of this performance, as the choreography depicts the rawness of humanity clashing with the impossible, peaceful ideal. For further details, visit aefestival.gr. 

 

Dance

