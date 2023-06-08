Rizes Fest | Athens | June 8
Visiting the capital for the first time, Rizes (Roots) Fest will be on at the City of Athens’ Technopolis cultural complex (athens-technopolis.gr) on June 8, with three acts from different parts of the country. Digging deep into the archives, the festival celebrates traditional Greek folk music and dances in the spirit of the classic panigiri. Tickets can be purchased from Wind, Media Markt, Evripidis and Yoleni’s stores, or at the venue on the night. Doors open at 7 p.m.