Jerome Bel | Epidaurus | July 11

Acclaimed artist Jerome Bel is unveiling his autobiographical creation, aptly titled “Auto-bio-choreo-graphic,” at the Peiraios 260 (H) venue as part of the Athens Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr). In the solo piece, Bel skillfully weaves a narrative that exudes both humor and tenderness, delving into his own doubts, commitments, failures and passions. Serving as a genealogy, this production connects personal experiences with artistic and political motivations, providing audiences with a profound exploration of the driving forces behind the dancer’s body of work. 

