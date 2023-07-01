Silence | Athens | July 3-4

Renowned dance duo RootlessRoot delves into the profound exploration of silence and its transformative potential in their latest piece, presented at the Athens Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr). Drawing inspiration from philosophy, theology, poetry, literature and painting, the performance is an investigation of silence as a medium of self-discovery and a unique way of experiencing the world. The choreographic and theatrical elements of this production unfold through improvisation and movement research, inviting the audience to embrace the multifaceted dimensions of silence.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy