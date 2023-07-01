WHAT'S ON

Silence | Athens | July 3-4

Renowned dance duo RootlessRoot delves into the profound exploration of silence and its transformative potential in their latest piece, presented at the Athens Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr). Drawing inspiration from philosophy, theology, poetry, literature and painting, the performance is an investigation of silence as a medium of self-discovery and a unique way of experiencing the world. The choreographic and theatrical elements of this production unfold through improvisation and movement research, inviting the audience to embrace the multifaceted dimensions of silence.

 

