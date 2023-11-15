Le Presbyter | Athens | November 23-26

Rock music and Mozart come together in a production by Le Presbyter – Ballet for Life – Bejart Ballet Lausanne at the Athens Concert Hall (megaron.gr). The renowned, late choreographer Maurice Bejart, the man behind the Lausanne-based Bejart Ballet, created a dance performance that pays tribute to three creative idols whose lives and careers were cut short: Freddy Mercury, frontman of legendary rock band Queen; fashion designer Gianni Versace; and ballet star Jorge Donn, one of Bejart’s most important collaborators. The music of Queen meets the work of Mozart, as dancers perform in stunning Versace costumes. Inspired by the life of Freddy Mercury, Le Presbyter – Ballet for Life pays tribute to artists lost too soon. Tickets range between 25 and 110 euros and are available at webtics.megaron.gr.

